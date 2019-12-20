Marc Clauson, PhD

Biography

Professor of History and Law

Prior to coming to Cedarville, Dr. Clauson served as Assistant Commissioner, Department of Finance and Administration, State of West Virginia; and County Administrator, Wayne County, West Virginia. His research interests include intellectual history, history of political and economic thought, church history, the history of philosophical and theological anthropology in relation to political thought, markets and social justice, and constitutionalism. He is a member of the American Political Science Association, Southern Economic Association, Values and Capitalism Forum of the American Enterprise Institute, History of Science Society, and is a Fellow with the Nehemiah Institute. Dr. Clauson is ordained in the Presbyterian Church in America.

Education and Credentials

Ph.D. in History, University of the Orange Free State, RSA

J.D., West Virginia University College of Law

Th.M., Liberty University

M.A., in Church History, Liberty University

M.A. in Political Science, Marshall University

B.S. in Physics, Marshall University

Scholarly Works

Scottish Hermeneutical Method from John Knox to the Early Twentieth Century: Sacred to Secular (Marc A. Clauson) Faculty Dissertations (2002)

Rendering to God and Caesar: Critical Readings for American Government (Mark Caleb Smith, Jewerl Maxwell, Marc A. Clauson, et al.) Faculty Books (2014)

A History of the Idea of "God's Law" (Theonomy): Its Origins, Development and Place in Political and Legal Thought (Marc A. Clauson) Faculty Books (2006)

Values and Capitalism: Immigration (Bert G. Wheeler, Marc A. Clauson, Thomas S. Mach, et al.) Business Administration Events (2017)

A Moral Case for Markets? (Marc A. Clauson) Faculty Summer Grants (2013)

Interests