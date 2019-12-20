Mark Caleb Smith, PhD

Biography

Dean, School of Arts and Humanities; Director of the Center for Political Studies; Professor of Political Science

Dr. Smith teaches courses in American politics, constitutional law, and research methodology/data analysis. He has authored numerous refereed journal articles, book chapters, and other publications. His primary research interest is in the field of religion and American politics. Before joining the faculty at Cedarville, Dr. Smith taught at Tulane University and Calvin College. Dr. Smith also serves as the Director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University.

Media Expertise

Education and Credentials

Ph.D. in Political Science, University of Georgia

M.A. in Political Science, University of Georgia

M.A. in History of Christianity, Trinity Evangelical Divinity

B.A. in History, Bryan College

Scholarly Works

Rendering to God and Caesar: Critical Readings for American Government (Mark Caleb Smith, Jewerl Maxwell, Marc A. Clauson, et al.) Faculty Books (2014)

Religious Conservatives and the Transformation of Southern Politics (M. J. Rozell and Mark Caleb Smith) History and Government Faculty Publications (2012)

The Religious Right and Electoral Politics in the South (C. S. Bullock and Mark Caleb Smith) History and Government Faculty Publications (2005)

Fanning the Flames: Religious Media Consumption and American Politics (Brian Newman and Mark Caleb Smith) American Politics Research (2007)

Religiosity, Secularism, and Social Health: A Research Note (Thomas S. Mach, Gerson Moreno-Riano and Mark Caleb Smith) Journal of Religion and Society (2006)

Interests

Traveling

Reading

Watching college football

Impact of the Equality Act In an excusive interview with NewsPoint360 host Sharon Bowes, Dr. Mark Caleb Smith addressed the House-passed Equality Act and its impact on religious liberties. Where is the GOP Heading? The direction of the Republican party seems to be up in the air, given the GOP is the minority party in the House, Senate, and White House. So, what is the direction of the Republican party? Dr. Mark Caleb Smith addresses this topic on NewsPoint360.